Wolverhampton murder arrest after man dies of head injuries
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 73-year-old man.
The victim was found with head injuries at a house on Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, at about 23:30 BST on 18 September.
West Midlands Police said he has since died in hospital.
It is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and said it believed the incident was domestic-related.
The 32-year-old is currently in police custody.
