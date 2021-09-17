Birmingham raids dismantle 'major illegal streaming network'
Three people have been arrested after raids to dismantle what authorities called a major illegal streaming network.
Hundreds of thousands of people are thought to have used the service.
In a joint operation with West Midlands Police, anti-piracy organisation FACT spent months planning raids at two addresses in Birmingham on Thursday.
Two men, aged 35 and 50, and a woman, 40, were arrested at the properties.
They were detained on suspicion of copyright infringement, fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.
The raids were carried out at addresses on Tavistock Road and Ladbrook Grove in the city.
FACT said the streaming platform was believed to have provided more than 100 pirate TV services, allowing illegal access to premium content.
Users, it said, were able to access a range of global content, including sport, which could be streamed across smart devices.
Officers replaced network access with an on-screen message to users warning them they were committing an offence.
"Users and subscribers of illegal services should be aware that not only are they committing an offence themselves, but they're also exposing themselves to risks including identity theft, malware and viruses," Kieron Sharp, from FACT, said.
"We're pleased to support West Midlands Police in their work to dismantle such a major network.
"This should be a serious warning to anyone motivated by the financial gains from engaging with piracy."
