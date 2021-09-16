Pawanveer and Sanjay Singh: Six charged over fatal crash
- Published
Six men have been charged over a crash which killed two young brothers more than two years ago.
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and 10-year-old Sanjay were with their mum in a BMW when it was involved in a collision on 14 March 2019 in Wolverhampton.
One of the men, Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
The six men are due to appear on 30 September at Dudley Magistrates' Court.
The boys were pronounced dead at the scene on Birmingham New Road. Their mother received hospital treatment but was later released.
Those charged are:
- Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 25, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving
- Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, charged with dangerous driving
- Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, charged with perverting the course of justice
- Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green charged with perverting the course of justice
- Rashane Henry, 30 of Fairway Green, Bilston, charged with assisting an offender
- Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, charged with assisting an offender
