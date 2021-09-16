Wolverhampton tram crash: Girl's 'life-threatening' injuries
A teenage girl has suffered "life-threatening" head injuries in a tram crash.
She was a passenger in a car that collided with the tram in Wolverhampton shortly after 06:30 BST.
The car's driver, a teenage boy, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
West Midlands Police said a tram passenger was also slightly hurt in the crash at the junction of Bilston Street and Piper's Row.
Tram services were temporarily suspended, with the ring road partially blocked throughout the morning, causing major congestion to all approaches to Bilston Street Island.
The injured girl had to be assisted from the car, said West Midlands Fire Service.
She then received advanced trauma care on route to hospital in Birmingham, according to the ambulance service, which described her injuries as life-threatening.
The car driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was treated for injuries not thought to be serious before also being taken to hospital.
