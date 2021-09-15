Walsall explosion victim 'still has bad days' after coma recovery
A man who spent 12 days in a coma in hospital after being badly burnt in a gas explosion said he still has "good days and bad days" as he recovers.
Jack Marlow, from Walsall, fell asleep in a summer house at his parents' home on 18 April.
He woke up on fire after the canister for a gas heater exploded and caused third-degree burns to his hands.
The 26-year-old was put in a coma in hospital and said he still has flashbacks of being in hospital.
"I am OK in myself today but I could wake up tomorrow crying, miserable, snappy, but I am trying my best to keep it under control," he said.
"I still have flashbacks of my coma and being in hospital but I am trying to get the flashbacks under control. If the flashbacks keep coming, then they are going to win."
Mr Marlow said he fell asleep in the summer house as he was doing paperwork with the television on.
He woke at about 02:15 BST on the night to find he was "on fire" in the explosion.
"It was devastating. I woke up and ran out of the summer house, shouting for my mum, that is all I can remember," he said.
He said his parents had to fill in the blanks in his memory and told him they called the fire and ambulance services.
Mr Marlow said: "They put me outside on a chair, sprayed the hose on me and put this gel mask thing on."
He was taken to hospital and said he was put in the coma because "the flames had burned my airway".
Doctors had to treat him for third-degree burns to his hands as well as other burns on his feet and face and used skin grafts from his legs to help his hands recover.
Mr Marlow said he believes he would have been more badly injured had he not been wearing a new tracksuit at the time instead of his usual vest and shorts.
"The firefighters told my mum, 'it was the tracksuit which helped him not get burnt underneath the tracksuit'. The tracksuit only turned brown, it never went black," he said.
