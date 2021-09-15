Men sought after Matthew Carroll killed on Birmingham night out
- Published
Images of two men who police believe may have information about a fatal attack have been released.
Detectives believe the two men may have witnessed the attack on Matthew Carroll, 50, who was killed on a night out in Birmingham last month.
Mr Carroll was out with his son in Brindleyplace on 29 August when a fight broke out at about 01:30 BST.
Matthew Mahony, 33, of Stone Road in the city has already appeared in court charged with manslaughter.
West Midlands Police said it was continuing its investigations to "bring all those involved to justice".
The force appealed for anyone who recognised the two men to get in touch.
It is thought some bystanders may have filmed the assault and detectives have asked for it to be shared with them.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Carroll, known as Matty, died from a blunt force head injury.
He was remembered by his family as a "loving father, always devoted to his children".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk