Handsworth man charged after people-smuggling probe
- Published
A man has been charged following a raid by police investigating people-smuggling.
Ho Sy Quoc, 21, a resident of Handsworth, Birmingham, is accused of assisting unlawful immigration.
He was held during a raid on a building in the area on Monday.
His charges relate to the alleged smuggling of Vietnamese migrants into the UK in lorries in August and September last year, the National Crime Agency (NCA) says.
The Vietnamese national, of Grove Lane, was due before Birmingham magistrates on Tuesday.
A large quantity of cash, estimated to be about £10,000, was recovered from the property, NCA said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.