Arrest in hunt for kidnap and stabbing suspect
Police searching for a man wanted on suspicion of stabbing and kidnapping a woman have made an arrest.
West Midlands Police said Lee Martin, 41, was wanted over the incident which happened in Solihull on 5 September.
The force said Mr Martin was also suspected of being involved in the theft of three cars and a burglary.
A 41-year-old man was arrested in the Ladywood area of Birmingham on Tuesday and will be taken into custody for questioning, the force said.
