Brierley Hill murders: Killer jailed over Range Rover shooting
A man has been jailed for life for "cold-bloodedly" murdering two men to avoid paying a £400,000 debt.
Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were found shot dead in a Range Rover in Brierley Hill, Dudley, West Midlands, on 30 September 2020.
Last month, Jonathan Houseman, 33, of Stourbridge, West Midlands, was convicted of both murders.
He was was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 40 years.
The trial heard that Houseman had previous dealings with the victims, and had not paid them for work clearing waste from a site he owned in Halesowen.
Houseman's co-defendant, Richard Avery, 35, of no fixed address, was cleared of murder but found guilty of perverting the course of justice and was jailed for two and a half years,
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Martin Spencer told Houseman he killed both men in "what was effectively an execution".
Prosecutors said Houseman was seen on CCTV getting out of the vehicle after the killings.
He then drove in another vehicle to Avery's car wash near Merry Hill shopping centre.
The judge said Houseman committed the murders in "desperation", saying he saw "no other way out" of his financial predicament.
Mr McIntosh was shot four times in the left side of his face and neck, and Mr Henry was shot twice. The murder weapon has never been recovered.
Tanya Hassan, Mr McIntosh's fiancee and mother of his two sons, said they had lost their "hero and protector", while his mother, Tina McIntosh, said he was "a gentle giant with a lion's heart of gold".
Mr Henry's partner, Denni Ullah, said he had been killed while she was four months pregnant with their first child, a girl, who had been "robbed of an amazing father".
