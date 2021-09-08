Birmingham pub bombings: Campaigners cleared of lockdown breach
- Published
Four Birmingham pub bombings campaigners have been cleared of breaking lockdown rules during a rally.
Campaigner Julie Hambleton and three co-defendants were charged with non-payment of fines after the demonstration in November 2020.
But after a two-day trial District Judge Shamim Qureshi said they acted reasonably in the circumstances.
Following the verdict Miss Hambleton, 58, accused police of "re-traumatising" victims' families.
The four were issued fixed penalty notices after a gathering involving between 15 and 20 people outside the West Midlands Police headquarters on the 46th anniversary of the bombings.
They had got out of their vehicles after a motor rally to mark the date.
The prosecution called it a "clear and deliberate breach" of the lockdown rules at the time which banned gatherings, but the district judge at Birmingham Magistrates' Court said that at a time of changing regulations, "frankly, most of the the country was confused".
He cleared Miss Hambleton of Crossway Lane along with Kevin Gormley, 53, of Beacon Road, Michael Lutwyche, 54, of Hayes Grove, and John Porter of Corner Way, 59, all of Birmingham.
And he added: "The court sees nothing wrong in anything the four defendants did and therefore the court considers they fall within the reasonable excuse defence."
Miss Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the 1974 attacks, cried and embraced her three co-defendants in the dock and outside the court she said she was "relieved that Judge Qureshi has seen sense".
She added: "I do wonder if the senior management of West Midlands Police are trying to find as many ways as they can to try and re-traumatise the families of the Birmingham pub bombings.
"Because that is exactly how it feels and how it looks to many, many people.
"We did everything right, we behaved, our supporters always behave with dignity and respect out of the memory of our loved ones, which the judge acknowledged.
"There's never been any trouble yet we are hauled before the courts for quite literally remembering our dead.
"Today is a great day for - amazingly - justice."
West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.
