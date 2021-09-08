Ballot opens for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets
Tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have gone on general sale.
The Games will take place across the West Midlands from 28 July to 8 August.
More than a million tickets are being sold through a random ballot, with people being invited to apply for the sports they want to see.
People have until October to apply online for tickets to any of the 286 sessions, with 19 sports and eight Para sports to choose from.
The ballot also includes tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies, which are being arranged by a team which includes Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and theatre director Iqbal Khan.
Ian Reid, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022, said he expected to have "full stadiums, with passionate crowds to cheer on the athletes".
There will be venues hosting events in Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Leamington Spa, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and Cannock Chase.
Olympic and Commonwealth gold medal-winning gymnast, Max Whitlock, said: "Tokyo was an amazing experience but the chance to compete in front of a home crowd with family, friends and spectators all in attendance will be massively appealing to many of our country's best athletes."
Birmingham's Alexander Stadium is being redeveloped to host the athletics and the opening and closing ceremonies and a new aquatics centre is being built in Sandwell.
Tickets start at £8 for children and £15 for adults.
