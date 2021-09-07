Declan Jones: Assault-PC sacked by West Midlands force
A police officer who was convicted of two assaults on members of the public has been sacked for gross misconduct.
PC Declan Jones committed the offences while on duty for West Midlands Police in Birmingham in April 2020.
The 30-year-old kicked and punched a 15-year-old he wrongly accused of possessing drugs in Newtown, a day after he assaulted a man in Aston.
The force's chief constable said any "right-thinking member of the public" would find the force used "excessive."
Sir David Thompson said it had raised "national concern" surrounding the use of force on members of the black community.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) separately looked in to complaints the attacks, on two black males, had a racial element, but it said it had found no evidence of discrimination.
The accelerated misconduct hearing was presided over by Sir David, who said: "Both assaults were captured on CCTV and widely seen.
"Any right-thinking member of the public would feel the force applied to be excessive and gratuitous.
"That is clearly the finding that the court made in this case. The case shows a clear abuse of the officer's powers while on duty."
He said Jones' conduct fell "far below" expectations and his conduct "caused a serious impact on the public view of West Midlands Police."
Sir David apologised to the victims and said he could see no alternative but to dismiss Jones without notice.
"This case will reinforce the view of some that his bad behaviour has only been acted upon because of clear CCTV," he said.
"That other incivilities towards Black people do not receive the attention that is unavoidable in this case.
"Whilst I do not believe this to be true, as a force and a group of professionals we fail if we do not confront the realities of this view and the fact that force is used by us disproportionately on Black men."
He said there was "more that needs to be done by the force, and each of us, to address this."
Jones, who denied both offences during a trial at Coventry Magistrates' Court, did not attend his misconduct hearing.
He is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday for the criminal charges.
