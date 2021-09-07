BBC News

Murder arrest after man stabbed in Wolverhampton Asda car park

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe fight broke out on the car park of Asda on Wolverhampton Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in a supermarket car park in Wolverhampton.

The victim, in his 40s, was stabbed several times in the stomach during a fight in an Asda car park on Wolverhampton Road in Heath Town at about 21:00 BST, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The 32-year-old suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his arm.

He had since been released and remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Det Insp Adam Jobson urged anyone with information to come forward.

"An incident like this can be unsettling for the local community, and I would like to reassure them that uniform officers will be patrolling the area and the public can speak to them about any concerns they may have," he added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.