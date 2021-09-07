'Disgraceful' 10m waste pile visible from Willenhall homes
- Published
A pile of rubbish that has grown so tall it towers above its industrial setting has been branded a disgrace by neighbours fed up with the view.
Amid health fears, they are calling for action to clear the messy heap, estimated to be 10m (32.8ft) high.
Annoyed nearby businesses have also hit out over the tatty tower in Willenhall in Walsall borough.
Wolverhampton Lifting, the occupier of the site where the waste is held, says it is trying to rectify the issue.
Neighbours said two years of complaints had not brought action from authorities.
In April 2020, firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze at the Straight Road site when the rubbish broke out in flames.
"It is a disgrace," neighbour Wayne Phillips said. "It can't be good for people's health, young kids."
Kully Kaur, who owns a neighbouring business park, added: "I'm not sure exactly what permit they have been given to be doing this.
"We have been in touch with the Environment Agency, the council, we're not getting any joy - we're getting a slight response but we can't see any action being [taken].
"It is a massive danger in itself, we would really need that moved away."
The director of crane company Wolverhampton Lifting said in an email while the firm was the site occupier, it was not the party responsible.
Steven Cookson said: "I have faced the issue and although the problem is not mine we are trying to rectify it.
"I have told the Environment Agency I will sort the problem if they will help me."
The Environment Agency said it was investigating.
Walsall Council said it was in contact with the landowner, which was not Wolverhampton Lifting, but could not comment further as it was an ongoing case that might result in legal action.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk