Man in court after father dies on Birmingham night out
A man has appeared in court charged with killing a father who was on a night out in Birmingham with his son.
Matthew Carroll, 50, known as Matty, was pronounced dead in hospital after being attacked in Brindley Place on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination showed he died from a blunt force head injury.
Matthew Mahony, of Stone Road, Birmingham, was charged with manslaughter.
The 33-year-old appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody, to next appear at the city's crown court in October.
Mr Carroll had been out with his son and some of his friends who were involved in a fight off Broad Street, police said.
The force is still appealing for people who were in Brindley Place at the time, who may have filmed what happened on their phones, to come forward.
In a statement, Mr Carroll's family described him as a "loving father, always devoted to his children".
