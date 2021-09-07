Foster carer approval 'like winning the lottery'
- Published
A couple who offer urgent foster placements to young people who are often caught up in crime said being accepted as carers was like "winning the lottery".
Matt and Trish said they had initially been "terrified" by aspects of dealing with the criminal justice system.
But the pair, from the Black Country, explained they had been able to make a "huge difference" to children.
"Worries, thoughts and fears disappear and you just crack on," Trish said.
The couple, both 30, said they had at first thought of "growing a family" through surrogacy or adoption, but after attending a meeting with children's charity Barnardo's, decided they would like to apply to become foster parents.
"We learned about the separations children go through and the trauma they can experience and started to think that our lovely home and our personalities would be well suited to help children in those situations," explained Matt.
But having to initially sit in front of the fostering panel was a "rollercoaster of emotions," he added.
"It was absolutely like winning the lottery, it was really exciting, for about five minutes, then suddenly you dip to the other end of the spectrum.
"One minute you feel elated and then there's the realisation that this is real, we are really going to do this."
Matt admitted to feeling "the most anxious I've ever been in my life," ahead of their first placement.
But Trish added "after about 10 minutes after they've sat with us, all of it just disappears."
The couple have so far fostered six children, including some who are awaiting court proceedings.
'First proper Christmas'
"That was one of the bits that terrified us at first, we found it really frightening", Matt said, but explained "every single child that comes is just a child".
He added: "There's been some examples of times where people have perhaps been involved in gangs and things like that and it sounds really frightening, but it's just a product of the environment that they've been in."
The charity's Bricks and Steps programme offers support to youngsters who may have been criminally exploited or are on bail or remand.
The couple's first placement was able to experience their "first proper Christmas" with them. The 15-year-old had never had presents before, Matt said, adding they had a "great day".
"I always try to teach a couple of simple life skills, like cooking, baking, how to do washing," he said.
"The difference we know we can make in that short period of time far outweighs any concerns we may have initially."
The number of children referred to Barnardo's fostering services across the UK went up by 36% over the last 12 months, said the charity, which is urgently calling for more people to consider becoming a foster carer in response.
It is hoping to hear from people of all backgrounds including the LGBTQ community and people belonging to ethnic minorities.
"If you're a person that's able to offer care and support and live in a safe environment, whether you are single or a couple, no matter your background, there is probably an option to foster," Matt said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk