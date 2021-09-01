Birmingham police up patrols amid rise in 'mindless violence'
Police have criticised an increase in "mindless violence" after the deaths of three men on nights out in Birmingham.
The three deaths all took place in the city since coronavirus restrictions on the night time economy were lifted.
West Midlands Police said there have also been a number of "nasty assaults" and blamed "aggressive behaviour fuelled by excessive drinking".
There will be an increase in patrols and police are urging people to look after one another.
"The violence we've seen is simply unacceptable," Ch Supt Steve Graham, from West Midlands Police, said.
"It often starts as aggressive behaviour fuelled by excessive drinking and has had some devastating consequences."
Mike Olley, director of Birmingham's Westside Business Improvement District, welcomed a boost in local patrols.
"An enhanced police presence is always welcome," he said.
The Westside BID covers Birmingham's Broad Street which hosts a number of the city's clubs.
"More people are out and about than we usually have at this time of year," Mr Olley said. "No one's going to Ibiza, so they're all coming to Broad Street."
He believes that more people on nights out inevitably leads to the risk of more violence, but added the risk was "manageable".
Ch Supt Graham said it was understandable "that people are excited to get out and let their hair down after the various lockdowns" but urged revellers to "be kind" and "look after each other".
