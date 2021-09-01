Man struck by double-decker bus in Bickenhill dies
A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a double-decker bus during the night.
He was struck on the Coventry-bound side of the A45 Birmingham road, in Bickenhill, near Stonebridge Island, at 03:40 BST on Tuesday.
Warwickshire Police said despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man had died at the scene.
The force said it was appealing for any road users in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man had been in a critical condition and received CPR from police colleagues.
A spokeswoman said ambulance staff had taken over and quickly begun administering advanced life support, but it became apparent nothing could be done to save him.
His family has been informed following the fatality at the junction of Chester Road and Birmingham Road.
Insp Mick Huntley, from Warwickshire Police, said in particular it would ask motorists with dashcams to check images "as they could have captured footage that could assist us".
Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance critical care car attended the scene.
