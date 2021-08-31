Birmingham police issue CCTV image in hit-and-run probe
- Published
Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after the death of a 61-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.
Ghulam Nabi was walking along a pavement in Digbeth, Birmingham, when he was struck by a car whose driver failed to stop at the scene.
The crash happened shortly after 11:00 BST on Sunday in Great Barr Street, at the junction with Heath Mill Lane.
Mr Nabi received serious injuries and despite the best efforts of many people who helped at the scene, he died.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Mr Nabi was simply walking along the pavement, where he should have been afforded some protection.
"He was a much-loved son, husband and father and as you can imagine his family are in extreme shock following this tragic collision.
"I would appeal directly to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and to come forward now.
"I am in no doubt that you know you have been involved."
'Affected many people'
The detective said a vehicle had been recovered less than half a mile from the scene and would undergo a forensic examination.
He added: "I would like to thank all of the public who came to Mr Nabi's assistance at the scene and who have assisted us greatly since.
"This tragic incident has affected many people in the local community."
Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV image is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk