Man who died after Birmingham assault 'had heart of gold'
- Published
A man who died after being assaulted on a night out in Birmingham had a "heart of gold" and was "devoted to his children", his family said.
Matthew Carroll, 50, known as Matty, was hurt in Brindley Place at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
"We are all devastated and heartbroken to lose such an amazing, thoughtful and kind man," his family said.
He had been out with his son and some of his friends who were involved in a fight off Broad Street, police said.
Mr Carroll, who sustained head injuries, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died later on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said it had begun a murder investigation following his death, with a post-mortem examination set to take place on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by the force, Mr Carroll's family said he would put anyone before himself.
"He was a loving father, always devoted to his children," they said.
"He was a social and friendly person, who loved being around family and friends. He always made people feel welcome and made people laugh.
"Our hearts are shattered into a thousand pieces, we are all still in shock, it doesn't seem real.
"Our lives will never be the same without him."
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley said officers wanted to speak to anyone who was in Brindley Place at the time and may have been filming on their mobile phone.
"We continue to support Matthew's family at this really sad time," he said.
"We're working hard to understand exactly what happened and find those responsible."
