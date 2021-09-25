Birmingham Pride: Thousands enjoy colourful parade through city centre
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Thousands of people are celebrating the return of Birmingham Pride, after the event was twice postponed by the Covid pandemic.
Last year's main festival was cancelled because of coronavirus, and was held virtually instead.
Birmingham's LGBTQ+ community had hoped the 2021 event could take place in May, but lockdown restrictions meant it had to be postponed until September.
A parade of floats made its way through the city centre on Saturday lunchtime, with many West Midlands-based companies and organisations represented.
Warwick-based National Grid were expecting around 100 members of staff, including several from overseas, to take part in the event.
Tim Riecken, who's leading National Grid's involvement in Birmingham Pride, said: "Pride for me is an absolute celebration of where, as a country, we have come over the last 30 to 40 years.
"That we are able to celebrate our diversity together, but also to recognise there is still a lot to do."
He said that National Grid was "constantly looking to make our workplace better".
He added: "It's just trying to push the right message, to educate people. Education is always ongoing, and it's to try to ensure basic kindness and acceptance."
Organisers of the LGBTQ+ festival say it will be the largest in its 24-year history and has taken over the site of the former Birmingham wholesale markets.
Saima Razzaq, Birmingham Pride's head of diversity and inclusion, said: "This is so exciting. We're stood on the grounds where the wholesale markets were.
"And for the first event in Birmingham to be held here, for it to be Birmingham Pride, is again another historic moment. It's fantastic."
She added: "This Pride this year is probably the most inclusive and diverse Pride that we've ever had in Birmingham, might I say in the UK."
Performers over the weekend will include Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Boney M and Sister Sledge, but former Girls Aloud star Cheryl pulled out on Friday following the death of former band mate Sarah Harding from breast cancer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk