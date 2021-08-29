Murder charge after body found at Brierley Hill flat
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a flat.
Jay Lee Gallier, 32, was arrested on Saturday following the discovery of 67-year-old Barry Johnson's body at Dean Court, The Promenade, Brierley Hill, on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said forensic tests showed he suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
Mr Gallier, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Insp Wes Martin described Mr Johnson as a "very private man", adding officers were supporting his wider family.
He said after speaking to local people, it appears to be a "tragic, isolated incident".
