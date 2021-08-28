Murder arrest after tests on body found in Brierley Hill
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat in Dudley.
A 68-year-old man was found collapsed inside his home in Dean Court, The Promenade, Brierley Hill on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old was arrested on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
The force was initially treating the death as suspicious, and has now said forensic tests have since showed the victim suffered "blunt force trauma" head and neck injuries.
