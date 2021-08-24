Sandwell teacher banned after taking cocaine at party
- Published
A primary school teacher has been banned from the profession after admitting taking cocaine at a party with work colleagues.
Lottie Littlehales, 34, an ex PE teacher at Temple Meadow Primary School, Cradley Heath, admitted possessing and taking cocaine twice.
She also admitted once "smelling of alcohol" at the West Midlands school.
A professional conduct panel imposed a prohibition order, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The professional conduct panel on 13 August, run by the Teacher Misconduct Authority, heard that on 26 July 2019 Ms Littlehales attended a party with colleagues, following a work gathering.
In a witness statement, a woman who was not identified and referred to as Individual A said she had seen Ms Littlehales consuming a substance and, when she asked what it was, Ms Littlehales stated it was cocaine.
In a statement, Ms Littlehales admitted asking Individual A's son to take her to procure the class A drug.
Resigned from job
A meeting was held at the school on 3 September 2019, in which Ms Littlehales admitted she had an issue with alcohol.
At an occupational health appointment on 17 September 2019, Ms Littlehales tested negative in a drugs and alcohol test but later admitted using cocaine again.
On 7 October 2019, Individual A and a second person referred to as Individual B reported to have smelled alcohol on Ms Littlehales at school.
She was suspended on 8 October 2019, to allow for an internal investigation, but resigned from her teaching job on 14 November that year,
The panel noted Ms Littlehales had good attendance, was punctual and had no performance issues.
They also found a risk assessment in respect of Ms Littlehales' sobriety at a previous school.
The panel recommended a prohibition order from teaching indefinitely with provisions for a three-year review period.
