Family pay tribute to man fatally stabbed in Digbeth
A man who died following a fight after leaving a nightclub has been described as "irreplaceable" by his family.
Jason Bentley-Morrison, 25, was seriously injured following a fight in Oxford Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, at 02:45 BST on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.
He later died in hospital and a post-mortem examination has found he died from a stab wound to his abdomen.
The force is following a "number of lines of inquiry" to find his killer.
In a tribute, Mr Bentley-Morrison's family said: "Jason's positive and passionate outlook on life was inspiring and infectious to everyone he encountered.
"Jason had a heart as big as the ocean and always put others before himself.
"Never has a man with so little time on this Earth affected so many hearts and minds as profoundly as him.
"Irreplaceable and forever missed. Our Jason, always."
West Midlands Police said an address in Esher Road, Kingstanding, had been visited as part of its inquiries.
It said it was also keen to speak to people who had been in the area at the time of the stabbing and filming what happened on their mobile phones.
Police are also asking taxi drivers or other motorists who were in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage to see if they have recorded the confrontation, or the offender making off.
