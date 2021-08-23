Walsall mum prepares essentials for Afghan refugees
- Published
A mum providing essential items to children fleeing Afghanistan says the support from the community has been "incredible".
Lucie Dennis, who runs Walsall-based group Help To Make Tummies Full, made an appeal on social media for goods for children relocating to the borough from the crisis-hit country.
Within 24 hours, 79 boxes of donations had been delivered to her.
The items are being packed into rucksacks to be issued to the refugees.
They include clothes, colouring books and toiletries.
Mother-of-three Ms Dennis, 28, said she understood 48 children, ranging from babies to 14-year-olds, were being settled in Walsall.
The council has been contacted for comment.
Ms Dennis set up a wish-list on Amazon to ask for goods such as toothpaste, underwear, stuffed toys, colouring books and pyjamas after being told some children only had the clothes they were wearing, with no spares.
She said within a day of making her appeal, her house had been filled with donated goods totalling about £2,000.
"The community has been just incredible," she told the BBC.
"My house is covered in jigsaws, baby shampoo... It's really refreshing, there is so much misery, but people want to help.
"I can't bare the thought of children flying across the world with nothing - we're so blessed to be where we are."
Working alongside Gemma Wainwright, who runs clothes bank Olivia's Closet, Ms Dennis said they would drop off the rucksacks within a few days of the children arriving next week.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk