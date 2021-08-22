Olympic boxer Ben Whittaker becomes Wolverhampton's mayor for a day
Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker said it had been "a dream come true" after spending the day as mayor of Wolverhampton.
The 24-year-old said in a post-bout interview in Tokyo he wanted the honour when he returned to the UK.
The city council granted his wish on Sunday and organised a list of official engagements for him.
The boxer said he enjoyed seeing how he had inspired youngsters adding: "If I can do it, why can't they?"
"I am a lad who suffered with ADHD," said Mr Whittaker. "So kids who are struggling with things, it can show that you do not have to be a classroom whiz-kid, you can go through any route of life."
Mr Whittaker's mayoral day began with him donning the chains of office in Wolverhampton, the city in which he trained as a boxer.
After putting on the official regalia, he was taken on visits aimed at inspiring young people in the city.
Stops included The Way Youth Zone, a youth club where the silver medallist sparred in a boxing ring with the real mayor, Greg Brackenridge.
Afterwards, Mr Brackenbridge said it had been "one of the best days of my life" and admitted when he put the mayoral chains on, Mr Whittaker had "taken to it like a duck to water".
He said: "When he promised a three-day school week, gold chains and grills for everyone and PlayStations for everyone, I cannot compete with a manifesto like that!"
Mr Whittaker completed his day by being the guest of honour at Wolverhampton Wanderers as they played Tottenham.
With plans to turn professional in the new year, he said he wants to keep putting the city on the map.
"Hopefully I can start bringing back some world titles for the kids to hold as well as the medal," said Mr Whittaker.
