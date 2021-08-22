Murder probe after clubber stabbed in Birmingham street
Murder detectives are investigating after a man got into a fight after leaving a nightclub and later died.
The 25-year-old was stabbed during the confrontation with another man in Birmingham at about 02:45 BST.
He collapsed at the scene in Oxford Street, Digbeth, and later died in hospital.
Detectives said they know people filmed what happened on their phones and have appealed for them to come forward.
They said they have identified the victim but have not released his name.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Monday.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said they also wanted to hear from drivers with dashcam film.
"I would ask taxi drivers or other motorists who were in the location to check dashcam footage to see if they have recorded the fight or the offender making off," she said.
