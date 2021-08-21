Three men sought by police in Birmingham Gay Village attack probe
Police have released details of three men they want to speak to in connection with a violent homophobic attack in Birmingham.
Rob and Patrick, in their 30s, were outside the Missing Bar in the city's Gay Village on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said homophobic abuse was shouted at them and the pair were assaulted with bottles.
Patrick was knocked unconscious in the attack and his partner suffered several deep cuts.
Detectives said they want to speak to Sohail Khan, 24, Mosin Mahmood, 31 and Ishaaq Ayaz, 21, who are all from Birmingham, in connection with the assault.
Rob told the BBC he and Patrick, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, had been at a friend's housewarming party and decided to go dancing in the village.
As they left Missing Bar, on Bromsgrove Street, Rob said he made a joke towards a group of men in a car and they shouted homophobic slurs back.
Detectives said one of them took Patrick's phone as he tried to film them and one of their female friends was dragged along by the SUV as she tried to get it back.
The woman, in her 20s, suffered a foot injury.
Officers said the men then attacked Rob and Patrick with bottles. Rob and Patrick needed treatment in hospital for their injuries.
Rob said he regretted chasing after the group but added: "[The Gay Village] should be a safe area to be who you want and not have to tolerate people yelling homophobic remarks at you."
Sgt Marc Petford said the attack was "outrageous" and the force was determined to find the people responsible.
