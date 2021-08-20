Birmingham man dumped 1,000 phone books on street
A man who claimed he had delivered 1,000 telephone directories when he had actually dumped them on a street has been ordered to pay more than £800.
Imran Zafar, 30, got rid of the BT books in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, a day after collecting them from a supplier last August, the council said.
After leaving them on Burbidge Road, he stated he had finished his route so he could be paid, but was caught via CCTV.
Zafar, from Ellesmere Road, Alum Rock, admitted two offences.
One of them was under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 "for dumping the cellophane-wrapped bundles of phone books", said Birmingham City Council, which was alerted to Zafar's deed by a member of the public who had captured it on camera.
The other that he admitted at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday was under the Fraud Act 2006 and concerned his false representation over the directories' delivery.
He was sentenced to pay £440 in fines - £320 for the dumping and £120 for the fraud - plus £400 in costs and a £44 victim surcharge.
Zafar deposited the phone books on 25 August 2020.
But he "was caught in the act of dumping the books thanks to a private CCTV system in the street, supplied to the council by a community-spirited local", the authority explained.
Cabinet member for street scene and parks John O'Shea stated he wanted to place on record his thanks "to those who submitted their CCTV footage".
He said: "The brazen disregard for our shared environment is clear in this case."
Zafar had in court apologised for the offences, the authority added.
