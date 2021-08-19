Amaan Momand death: Killer's sentence raised over racial abuse
- Published
A man who killed a husband after unleashing "disgusting racial abuse" has had his prison sentence increased.
Jamie Taylor, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for four years in June over the death of Amaan Momand in Birmingham.
But three Court of Appeal judges increased his sentence to five years and three months.
They decided the original judge had not given enough weight to the racial element of the crime.
Mr Momand and his wife Halima Hussain were crossing Alcester Road South, Maypole, in September 2019 when a car had to brake.
Taylor and 18-year-old Taylor Pountney were in the vehicle and judges heard they shouted racist abuse at the couple.
Taylor, of Tidworth Croft, Kings Heath, Birmingham, then launched a high kick at Mr Momand who died a few days later from head injuries.
After Taylor's original sentencing, Solicitor General Lucy Frazer challenged its length and the case was heard at the Court of Appeal.
Delivering the latest decision, Lord Justice Males described it as "a case of disgusting racial abuse, followed up by completely unnecessary violence".
"This was a nasty racist attack with catastrophic consequences," he said and added the first sentence was unduly lenient.
Pountney, also from Birmingham, had punched Mr Momand and was found guilty of manslaughter.
He was jailed for three years and the solicitor general did not appeal against his sentence.
