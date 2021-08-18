BBC News

Birmingham stabbing: Three hurt in Hagley Road disorder

image captionA police cordon remained in place outside the Spearmint Rhino club on Wednesday

Three people suffered serious stab wounds in a disorder which involved up to 12 men, police said.

A police cordon remains in place outside the Spearmint Rhino club in Hagley Road, Birmingham, after the fight at about 03:00 BST on Wednesday.

Following the disorder, two men attended the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and another turned up at City Hospital. All three had stab wounds.

The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

image captionPolice said the disorder broke out at about 03:00 BST on Wednesday

Witnesses have been asked to contact police on 101.

