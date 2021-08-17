UK student who travelled to Afghanistan for holiday evacuated
- Published
A UK student who travelled to Afghanistan on holiday says he is now safe in Dubai after being evacuated.
Miles Routledge, 21, of Birmingham, has been posting updates on social media about his travels since the Taliban seized control of the country.
He told the BBC he was "exhausted but relieved" and thanked the British Army who were deployed to support the evacuation of UK nationals from Kabul.
His university, Loughborough, said it had offered Mr Routledge its support.
The physics student shared on social media he chose Afghanistan because he enjoyed "dark" and "extreme" tourism.
On Tuesday he told followers he had got a place on a list for evacuation from Kabul, and hours later posted a video of himself and dozens of others landing in what he described as a British Army plane.
"The happy ending: landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British army. All safe!" he wrote.
The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment on the claim.
A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said they were aware of Mr Routledge's case and had been working to "offer assistance".
"The safety of British nationals is our top priority which is why we have been urging British nationals to leave Afghanistan by commercial means since 21 April," the spokesperson said.
"On 6 August we updated our advice to urge British nationals to leave immediately and to update us on their plans for departure."
Mr Routledge has attracted criticism online from commentators who question his decision to travel to the country, where authorities have advised against all but essential travel for more than two decades.
A friend of the student told the BBC she was not surprised by his decision to travel there, saying: "If anyone I knew was going to go to Afghanistan, it would be him."
On Monday Mr Routledge told the PA news agency he and other civilians, including some other British citizens, had been given refuge in what he described as a Nato-controlled building in Kabul.
A spokesman for Nato was unable to confirm his claim.
It came amid chaotic scenes at the city's nearby airport, where hundreds of people attempted to board a US Air Force plane, with several plunging to their death as it took off.
Mr Routledge has said on social media he does not regret his decision to travel to the country.
