Men hurt in homophobic attack at Birmingham's Gay Village
Two men have been attacked with bottles and had homophobic abuse shouted at them in Birmingham, police said.
The victims, in their 30s, were outside the Missing Bar, Bromsgrove Street, in the city's Gay Village on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said the abuse had come from a group of four men in a black SUV who then got out and assaulted the victims.
One of the victims was knocked unconscious and both suffered several cuts in the attack.
An attacker snatched a phone from one of the men and one of their friends was dragged along by the SUV as she tried to get it back.
The woman, in her 20s, suffered a foot injury.
Detectives said the men in the car were described as being of Middle Eastern or Asian appearance.
CCTV footage is being gathered by the force and Insp Steve Lloyd said they were taking the hate crime seriously.
"This was an absolutely appalling attack and robbery on people just trying to enjoy a night out in the city centre," he said.
