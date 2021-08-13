Man, 19, denies attempted murder after car 'driven at group'
A 19-year-old has denied four counts of attempted murder after a car hit a group of people outside a pub.
It is alleged McBright Nyazuwa from Wainwright Close, Bilston, deliberately drove at the group outside the Turks Head in Wednesbury on 11 July.
Two women needed hospital treatment and two men, who were with them, managed to jump out of the car's way.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, Mr Nyazuwa denied the charges and a trial has been set for 24 January.
West Midlands Police said the group had been standing in a patio area at the pub in Lower High Street at 01:45 BST.
The force said one of the women was treated for multiple fractures and facial injuries, the other was later discharged from hospital.
