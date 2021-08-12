Crashed lorry on M6 causes long delays
A crashed lorry on the M6 has caused a queue of traffic stretching for about 11.5 miles (18.5km).
Highways England said the vehicle went through the central barrier between junctions 7 for Great Barr, Sandwell, and 6 for Spaghetti Junction, Birmingham, at about 04:30.
It has reported southbound delays of up to three hours, with congestion going back to junction 11 for Cannock.
Two southbound lanes were closed along with another on the northbound side.
The lorry has since been freed from the reservation it struck.
Highways England said repairs would be needed to make the road safe.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the crash but nobody required treatment.
Congestion on the northbound side has not been as serious, with the Highways Agency reporting 20-minute delays.
There has been knock-on congestion on roads joining the M6, including the M5 and the M54.
