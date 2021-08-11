Teen, 14, arrested after father and son stabbed in Birmingham
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager and his father were stabbed.
The pair were attacked with a knife outside their house on Wychwood Crescent in Sheldon, Birmingham just before 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said they required treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.
The arrested teen is also being held on suspicion of wounding and remains in police custody, the force added.
It said the father, aged 37, was slashed across the back and has been able to return home while his son, aged 13, remains in hospital for further treatment to more serious injuries.
The force has asked for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.
