Wolverhampton dog attack: Boy, four, treated in hospital
- Published
A four-year-old boy is receiving hospital treatment after he was bitten by a dog, police said.
The child was attacked shortly before midday on Kenmare Way in Wolverhampton.
Sgt Robert Pritchard, from West Midlands Police, said the boy's injuries are not thought to be life-changing, however "he must have been very frightened".
The dog, believed to be an American Bully XL, has been seized for investigations.
"The dog was seized by officers at the scene and is now being looked after in our kennels," Sgt Pritchard said.
"Its breed will be confirmed as part of our investigation."
He added that officers had already spoken to the dog's owners and would be "in regular contact" with them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk