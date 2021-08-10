BBC News

Lorry fire on M6 near Birmingham closes carriageway

image sourceWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionThe lorry fire closed a stretch of the M6 in the West Midlands

A stretch of the M6 southbound was shut overnight after a severe lorry fire involving office equipment and "hazardous" chemicals.

The fire broke out about 23:15 BST and closed the carriageway between junction 6 and junction 5 near Birmingham.

Specialist teams were sent to the scene to deal with the trailer that had also been carrying bleach and other kitchen chemicals.

Two lanes have reopened but delays are "rapidly increasing".

Traffic monitoring service Inrix is reporting five miles of queuing traffic.

Highways England said a road surface inspector would be assessing any damage to the road surface and surrounding infrastructure.

Drivers are being advised to consider alternative routes.

At its height, more than 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, and teams remain at the site damping down, said West Midlands Fire Service.

