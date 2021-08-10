Lorry fire on M6 near Birmingham closes carriageway
A stretch of the M6 southbound was shut overnight after a severe lorry fire involving office equipment and "hazardous" chemicals.
The fire broke out about 23:15 BST and closed the carriageway between junction 6 and junction 5 near Birmingham.
Specialist teams were sent to the scene to deal with the trailer that had also been carrying bleach and other kitchen chemicals.
Two lanes have reopened but delays are "rapidly increasing".
Traffic monitoring service Inrix is reporting five miles of queuing traffic.
Please be aware that delays are rapidly increasing approaching this closure of the #M6 southbound between J6 (#Birmingham) and J5 in the West Midlands.— Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 10, 2021
There's now 60 minute delays with 5 miles of congestion between J7 and J6. Further info here: https://t.co/Gj9yXXZpPE pic.twitter.com/3ge8u2UzzG
Highways England said a road surface inspector would be assessing any damage to the road surface and surrounding infrastructure.
Drivers are being advised to consider alternative routes.
At its height, more than 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, and teams remain at the site damping down, said West Midlands Fire Service.
