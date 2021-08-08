West Midland burglars posing as pest control target elderly
Pensioners are being targeted by burglars posing as pest control workers, police have warned.
West Midlands Police is investigating whether four burglaries in the Black Country in as many days are linked.
The force said thieves had ransacked two homes in Wolverhampton and others in Sandwell and Dudley while accomplices distract the owner.
Thousands of pounds as well as personal belongings have been stolen from the victims.
"This is an awful crime which is made all the worse by elderly and vulnerable members of our communities being targeted," Det Ch Insp Rod Rose said.
"The home is somewhere you should feel the safest, yet these burglars take advantage of being welcomed into your property under false pretences."
The force has released images of cars which detectives believe may have been used in the crimes, which have involved between two and four offenders in each instance.
The black Nissan Navara and black Mercedes have been seen travelling through Wednesbury and Wednesfield late at night.
"At this stage we believe there is a link between at least some, if not all, these distraction burglaries," Det Ch Insp Rose said.
"We're following a number of lines of inquiry but I believe there will be people out there who knows who is involved and can help.
"They do not deserve protection after preying on the vulnerable."
The force has issued a reminder for residents to remain vigilant and to always ask doorstep callers to see identification.
