Arrests as police probe man's 'suspicious' death at Birmingham house
Two men have been arrested after a man was found dead at a house in Birmingham.
The victim, in his 40s, was found at an address on Bishops Close in Erdington at about 05:45 BST on Saturday.
West Midlands Police are treating his death as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will be carried out later to establish how he died.
The two men, aged 36 and 68, were arrested on Saturday and later released under investigation, the force said.
Police did not confirm what they were held on suspicion of, only that it was in connection with the man's death.
"We're in the early stages of our inquiries," a spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely sad time."
