Tokyo Olympics: Galal Yafai's family 'so proud' of gold medal win
The family of Olympic flyweight champion Galal Yafai said they were "so proud" after he won gold in Tokyo.
Yafai, 28, beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines on Saturday while his family watched from Birmingham.
His older brothers are professional boxers Kal and Gamal Yafai, but Gamal said there was "no rivalry" and the youngest was now "leading the way".
Gamal said his brother would dream of winning gold at the Olympics six years ago and "now it's a reality".
At the time, Galal was working on the track at Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull plant.
"He'd always be saying 'I want to be a boxer, I want to be a medallist'," Gamal said.
"The mad thing is he used to envision this, what he's done."
"You can dream it, you believe you can do it, but to actually do it is another thing. The odds would have been really hard for him to do it, but look at him, he's gone and done it."
The family stayed up late to watch Yafai's victory and his mum Kadega said she was "all over the place, just crying".
"Proud is not the word," she said. "I'm still in shock, I can't believe he got gold.
"I'm proud of all my kids, they have all done well in boxing, but Galal's just topped it now."
The boxer is due to return home on Monday and the family predicts a big celebration, as well as a lot of tears.
"We're all so proud," Gamal said. "I don't think he's realised what he's done for British boxing, especially for Birmingham boxing."
