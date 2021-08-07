West Midlands Police probe 75 hate crimes ahead of season return
The UK's first dedicated football hate crime officer is already investigating 75 hate crimes, police said.
PC Stuart Ward took on the role for West Midlands Police in January.
Ahead of the return of the football season, the force said it would be cracking down on abuse at matches and on social media.
"There has been a national rise in hate crime linked to football over the last few years and there are absolutely no winners from it," PC Ward said.
'Frankly deplorable'
The officer will be deployed to stadiums across the West Midlands on match days where he will work with "club spotters" to respond to any incidents of abuse.
"There's no place for discrimination, which includes a football stadium," PC Ward said.
"Offenders risk their own aspirations through getting a criminal record, and being banned from any game or stadium."
West Midlands Police said dozens of reports into hate crimes targeting professional footballers and supporters were currently under investigation and some were being prosecuted.
In May, the force arrested a 31-year-old man after pundit Rio Ferdinand was racially abused at a Wolverhampton Wanderers match - the first game where fans had been present after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
There have also been arrests over abuse targeted at Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers.
"To abuse someone for their race, sexual orientation, disability, faith or gender is quite frankly deplorable," PC Ward said.
"We will never accept, or tolerate, attacks on anyone simply for being who they are."
