Kaylee-Jayde Priest: Mother jailed for killing her three-year-old
- Published
A woman convicted of killing her three-year-old daughter has been jailed along with her then boyfriend.
Nicola Priest, 23, was sentenced to 15 years over the death of Kaylee-Jayde Priest who was found dead last year at the Solihull flat where they lived.
Priest and lover Callum Redfern, 22, who was jailed for 14 years, were found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.
The youngster died from serious chest and abdominal injuries in a "savage beating".
Jurors heard how Priest would regularly hit Kaylee, whose body was discovered on 9 August 2020.
West Midlands Police said it was unclear who delivered the fatal blows or whether both Priest and Redfern, who were cleared of murder, played a part.
Medical examinations showed the child had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
The child's mother phoned 999 last August but a jury convicted Priest after hearing the youngster had been dead before the call was made.
She was also found guilty of cruelty to a child relating to the youngster's historical injuries - a charge of which Redfern was cleared.
In a text message exchange on 24 July last year, days before the youngster's death, Priest told Redfern: "I'm gonna kill her... because she keeps leaving the living room or going in the kitchen, so I've paled [hit] her one and smacked her for [dirtying] her nappy."
They were jailed for killing the girl "during a savage beating" in which one of her broken ribs punctured a lung, police said.
Through CCTV and other inquiries, the force stated, it was able to show Priest was in the flat with her partner of three months at the time.
