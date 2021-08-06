Gunman convicted of 'cold-blooded executions' in Range Rover in Dudley
A man who lured two men to a car park and shot them in a "cold-blooded execution" has been convicted of their murders.
Jonathan Houseman, 33, had denied murdering business partners Will Henry and Brian McIntosh in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September last year.
Birmingham Crown Court heard the victims had been "frustrated" over a £200,000 debt Houseman owed.
Detectives said the killings were driven by "pure greed".
A second man, Richard Avery, 33, was cleared of murder but found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Mr McIntosh, 29, who was driving the Range Rover, was shot four times and Mr Henry, 31, in the front passenger seat, was shot twice in the attack.
Prosecutors said Houseman was seen on CCTV getting out of the vehicle after the killings, moving a car he used to leave the scene and covering his face from a security camera.
He then drove to the H20 car valet firm at Merry Hill shopping centre which was run by Avery where police said his co-accused was seen bagging up clothes which were later destroyed in a garden incinerator.
Birmingham Crown Court heard Houseman had previous dealings with the two victims but had not paid them for work clearing waste.
Detectives said while he claimed to have paid a small proportion of the debt, the pair became "increasingly frustrated" when Houseman failed to make payments.
The gunman claimed the real shooter was a mystery fourth man in the car but CCTV and forensic evidence proved otherwise.
Avery told the court he only helped Houseman as someone had threatened him.
Det Insp Wes Martin said neither man had shown any remorse while on trial.
He added Mr McIntosh and Mr Henry were young, family men "who were well loved by their families"
Avery's partner, Francesca Scott, 33, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Houseman, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, and Avery, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on 10 September.
