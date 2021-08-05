Yordanos Brhane: Murder charge over Birmingham stab death
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found with fatal stab wounds at her Birmingham home.
Officers were called to property on Unett Street, Hockley, on Saturday, where they found Yordanos Brhane, 19.
Halefom Weldeyohannes, 25, from Sheffield, was charged on Wednesday night.
He appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier where he was remanded in custody.
He is set to appear next at the city's crown court on Monday.
The crime scene is still the subject of scientific examination, say police.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "We're still working hard to try and understand what happened in the hours and days before Ms Brhane was found dead.
"If anyone knows her and has not yet spoken to us, or has information that may help our inquiry, then I would urge them to get in touch."
