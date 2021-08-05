‘Wonky wedding cake' building in Birmingham approved
- Published
A 10-storey 'wonky wedding cake' building has been given the green light by Birmingham City Council.
The proposed Aston University building with a cafe on the ground floor would include learning and office space.
Erdington Conservative councillor Gareth Moore described the plans as "garish", but welcomed "the fact that we don't have another box".
The university says the building would be part of its 'most radical estates strategy for over 10 years'.
There were mixed views from a public consultation on the plans, with some labelling the proposals as "stunning" while others compared them to "three car air filters stacked on the top of each other".
Mr Moore stated: "We've got too many boxes in Birmingham so it's nice to have something - it's a bit garish, but it's different, so that's nice for the city."
Several organisations backed the scheme, including the Civic Society, which concluded that building would not cause significant harm to nearby listed buildings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Gosta Green site currently hosts the Tipping Triangles fountain by Angela Conner, which is proposed to be moved to another part of the campus.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk