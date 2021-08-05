Tipton house fire victim named by police
- Published
A man who died in a house fire at the centre of a police probe has been named as Jason Hickinbottom, 51.
He was confirmed dead at the scene on Tame Road in Tipton, West Midlands, at about 20:10 BST on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old woman held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released on bail.
Police said they believed the suspect was known to Mr Hickinbottom and a woman in her 30s who needed hospital treatment after the blaze.
The patient was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.
Two police officers who were passing the property at the time of the fire joined neighbours in trying to help those trapped inside.
The hospitalised woman was rescued from the house by firefighters.
A pet dog was also confirmed dead at the scene.
In a statement released by police, Mr Hickinbottom's family said: "There are no words that our family can use to describe the sadness and grief we feel at this time."
Det Insp Adam Jobson, from the West Midlands force, who is leading the investigation, said police were "very grateful" for the support and understanding from people in the area.
He stated: "This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services."
