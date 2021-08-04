Young girl hit by lorry in Birmingham seriously injured
A young girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a lorry in Birmingham.
Ambulance staff found her being cared for by bystanders following the collision at about 15:15 BST on Nechells Park Road.
Trauma care was administered before she was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further specialist treatment.
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it received several 999 calls.
