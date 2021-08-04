Victims of crash after police pursuit named
Two men who were killed in a car crash following a police pursuit have been identified.
William Craddock and Kaya Morrison-Taylor, both 22 and from Walsall, died at the scene in Essington, near Wolverhampton.
A third man, also 22, was seriously injured in Sunday morning's crash and remains in hospital for treatment, Staffordshire Police said.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The families of Mr Craddock and Mr Morrison-Taylor are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.
The crash involved a grey Audi S3 on the A460 Cannock Road near to the junction of Wood Hayes Road and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The IOPC said it was carrying out an assessment of the circumstances and looking at available information.
